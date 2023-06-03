Economy: The heating law could be staggered according to the year of construction

Berlin (German news agency) – Owners of older properties could get more time to implement the controversial Building Energy Act (GEG). Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) discussed corresponding considerations on Thursday evening, according to a report by “Welt am Sonntag” with leading representatives of the trades, the heating industry and the energy consultant sector.

Accordingly, houses built before 1995 could only be affected by the rules of the new heating law from 2025. On the other hand, houses that were built more recently could be classified as “heat pump-ready”, so that the regulations on heating technology come into force earlier here. The background to the consideration is that an amendment to the Heat Insulation Ordinance has been in force since 1995: Houses built according to this are comparatively well insulated and are therefore often already suitable for the installation of a heat pump without the need for major renovation measures.