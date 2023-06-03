5G network available in 95 percent of Austrian households

In Austria, 95 percent of households can now receive 5G. This is according to a release from the Ministry of Finance. With 4G, the coverage rate is already 100 percent, “that makes us a clear pioneer internationally,” said Secretary of State for Digitization Florian Tursky (ÖVP). On average in the EU, 5G network coverage is 66 percent of households. The usage rate of 5G among SIM card holders is 5.9 percent.

According to the State Secretariat for Digitization, the “take-up rate” of 5G, i.e. the number of households using 5G offers, is probably higher. Exact figures would only be available to the mobile network operators. It is also to be expected that the rate of those households that actually use 5G Internet will continue to rise, since companies such as A1, Magenta and Drei are now offering tariffs with 5G, it said.

Internet speed is also important, Tursky said. Austria has caught up significantly in this area in the recent past. He pointed out that Austria ranked 21st in the mobile Internet speed test conducted by the US Internet group Ookla in a global comparison.

Landline internet expandable

In contrast, Austria is lagging behind when it comes to stationary Internet connections. Here, Austria only took 56th place internationally in the Ookla speed test in March. That puts the country well behind other European countries such as Spain, France, Switzerland, Hungary, Portugal, Sweden and Finland. Austria achieved 77.6 megabits per second (Mbps), which was below the global average (79 Mbps). Singapore was the leader with a download speed of 235.4 Mbps.