Economy: US stock markets drop sharply – oil significantly cheaper

New York (German news agency) – The US stock markets fell sharply on Tuesday. At the close in New York, the Dow was trading at 33,685 points, down 1.1 percent from the previous trading day.

A few minutes earlier, the broader S&P 500 was down 1.2 percent at around 4,120 points, the Nasdaq technology exchange calculated the Nasdaq 100 at around 12,081 points 1.1 percent weaker at this time. On the day before the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, the bank quake was again a central topic on Wall Street. Shortly after JPMorgan bought First Republic Bank, other regional banks ran into trouble.

Observers disagree on how big the role of the bank quake in the forthcoming Fed decision will be. A key interest rate hike of 25 basis points seems just as conceivable as the lack of an increase. Meanwhile, the European single currency trended stronger on Tuesday evening.

One euro cost 1.1007 US dollars (+0.27 percent), one dollar was therefore available for 0.9085 euros. The gold price has increased significantly, in the evening 2,017.60 US dollars were paid for a troy ounce (+1.77 percent). That corresponds to a price of 58.90 euros per gram.

Meanwhile, the oil price fell sharply: A barrel of North Sea Brent cost 75.31 US dollars on Tuesday evening around 10 p.m. German time, which was 400 cents or 5.0 percent less than at the end of the previous trading day.

