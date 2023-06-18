Home » Ecuador beats Bolivia with a goal from Enner Valencia
The selection ecuadorian soccer he beat him 1 to 0 to the set of Bolivia at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

In the stadium, which is almost entirely painted yellow, there was an intense match at the start of the double round of friendly of ‘la Tri’.

First time

In the first stage, the Ecuadorian tricolor he tried but the technical arrangement on the Bolivian court did not allow him to develop his game.

Those led by Félix Sánchez had the ball, registering 78% possession of the ball, but they were not effective when it came to scoring.

Second time

In the second part of the game, Ecuador generated options but had a hard time concretizing. Until the mminute 68, when with a pass from Plata, between the Bolivian central defenders, the ball was received by Enner Valencia, who settled and with the mark over the Bolivian central defender, defined on the side of goalkeeper Lampe.

Then they generated three or four more dangerous plays, but they couldn’t score goals.

Next Tuesday, June 20, 2023, ‘la Tri’ will play against Costa Rica in Philadelphia. (YO)

