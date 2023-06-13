Ecuadorian organic products were exhibited in Europe

EXPORT

Ecuador participated as a guest country in Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia 2023, a most important professional fair in the Ibero-American peninsula for the ecological and organic sector on an international scale. Ecuadorian organic brands, companies and products were exhibited to the European market in this fourth edition held in Madrid.

Sample of organic products from Ecuador that are exported to the European Union.

But the benefits of organic products have not only been promoted in the Spanish capital, but throughout Europe thanks to the scope of the aforementioned fair.

The Vice Minister of Rural Development of Ecuador, Andrés Suárez, emphasized this Friday the importance of his country being present at the fourth edition of the fair held this week with the presence of companies that have an ecological certificate in Spain, Portugal and other European countries. .

The Ecuadorian companies present at the fair are included within the Ecuadorian Federation of Exporters (Fedexpor).

“We are the first exporting country to the European Union of organic products and we want to continue leading in this area,” he said.

On a global scale, Ecuador ranks first among countries that export organic products to the European Union, and organic bananas are the star product. But other tropical fruits are also exported, as well as cocoa, nuts and spices. /The express.