Edgewater Wireless Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Edgewater Wireless Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI) (OTC: KPIFF), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, is pleased to announce its financial and
operational results for the Second Quarter ending January 31, 2023, which are available on SEDAR (www.SEDAR.com).

“We’re delighted by the interest and feedback from our recent webinar with our Tier 1 partner Liberty Global. Sharing the results of arguably one of the most extensive studies into home Wi-Fi
performance captured the attention and interest of hundreds of attendees — from service providers to vendors to regulators and even competitors. And further validated the global opportunity for
Spectrum Slicing in the home,” said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless. “We have captured the attention of the global Wi-Fi industry — a market forecasted to reach $51.81
billion by 20301. Spectrum Slicing offers a viable, proven, real-world solution to better home Wi-Fi for ALL end devices — existing and new.”

