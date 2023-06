The Lääneranta council has managed to solve the problem that lasted for the entire previous election cycle in one fell swoop: namely, the administrative reform, the unification of four municipalities – Koonga, Varbla, Hanila and Lihula – had not been achieved, the sense of community unity had not arisen. However, at the March session, the council decided to forcefully demolish schools in every former municipality, and as if by miracle, the parents of the municipality were on the same page.

