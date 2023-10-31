El Campanazo-comments

By The Sacristan

Excellent call

The Grand Musical Gala Dinner organized by the Cauca Sectional Red Cross, in order to raise funds for its humanitarian work, had a great response from the Payanesa citizens, who responded to the call made by its president, Alejandra Velasco Simmonds, the directors and volunteers of the institution.

Of the social event that took place at the Country Club, none other than the great comedian and imitator Camilo Cifuentes was master of ceremonies, who delighted the attendees with his histrionics and suddenness.

Special mention also goes to the musicians Vladimir, the group Filin, the band Kukara Makara, Pancho López y su Grupo, Ami Narváez and the mariachi Nuevo México, whose performances were enjoyed by attendees. With applause they welcomed the queen of Cauca, Laura Ayerbe Toro, who joined this evening.

Also the generosity of the artists Jafeth Gómez and María Stella Perafán who donated works of art, which the public auctioned.

The success of this Grand Gala Musical Dinner led attendees to suggest that the Red Cross institutionalize it.

CEO contractors became victims of crime

In less than a month, five thefts have been recorded from CEO contractors who must carry out their work in different towns in Cauca.

The last one was on the afternoon of Sunday, October 22, in the Santa Catalina village, a rural area of ​​the municipality of Cajibío, where the criminals stole a van with FRY 813 plates in which contractor personnel from that company were traveling.

The operational technicians, upon finishing the replacement of a distribution transformer, were approached by an armed group who stole the car and work tools.

This is the fifth episode in less than a month, in which the CEO’s operational staff is a victim of theft and intimidation, situations that hinder the provision of electrical energy service with quality and continuity in the central area of ​​the department of Cauca.

These circumstances, whether we like it or not, force the company to suspend operations and withdraw its personnel from the scene, to protect its integrity, which harms the users of this service, so the authorities, starting with the governor of the department, they must guarantee security and access to the areas, since there cannot be forbidden territories in Cauca.

Projects deterioration and neglect

For years the Empaques del Cauca company building has needed plastering. The deterioration it shows says a lot about the state of the company. Will its financial situation be so difficult that the directors cannot contract the painting of the façade, which has been the flagship of the Payanesa industry?

