This is the cover of SPORT, today Tuesday, October 31, 2023

10/31/2023 at 00:35 CET

“Culés de oro” is the big headline on our cover today

Today the entire cover is dedicated to a historic Ballon d’Or gala

"Culés de oro" is the big headline on our cover today, Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Aitana Bonmatí and Leo Messi, both trained at La Masiathey took the two big prizes at a Ballon d'Or gala that excited all Barcelona fans.

In addition to Aitana and Messi, in a Barça key, the Barça women’s team led by Jonatan Giráldez was also honored with the award for best women’s team of the year. His last season was well deserved. In another order, Manchester City, Haaland and Draw Martínez among others have also been awarded.

