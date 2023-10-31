Home » This is the cover of SPORT, today Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Sports

This is the cover of SPORT, today Tuesday, October 31, 2023

by admin
This is the cover of SPORT, today Tuesday, October 31, 2023

10/31/2023 at 00:35 CET

“Culés de oro” is the big headline on our cover today

Today the entire cover is dedicated to a historic Ballon d’Or gala

“Culés de oro” is the big headline on our cover today, Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Aitana Bonmatí and Leo Messi, both trained at La Masiathey took the two big prizes at a Ballon d’Or gala that excited all Barcelona fans.

In addition to Aitana and Messi, in a Barça key, the Barça women’s team led by Jonatan Giráldez was also honored with the award for best women’s team of the year. His last season was well deserved. In another order, Manchester City, Haaland and Draw Martínez among others have also been awarded.

See also  Bazzarello gives an encore in the Piedmont Cup

You may also like

The 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou Successfully...

Lionel Messi, again and again

Juan Reynoso Announces Squad List for 2026 World...

Lazio takes on Fiorentina at the end of...

French Badminton Open: National Feather Team Secures Three...

Messi won the Ballon d’Or for the eighth...

Magic Johnson: From NBA Legend to Billionaire Investor

Mexico City Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins restarted...

Three-game ban for Lustenau player Grabher

American Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson Dies in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy