The Bishop of Istmina, Mario Álvarez, denounced in the CM& News the very serious situation of violence suffered by the Chocoano people

“The department of Chocó is all set on fire by different groups. It is an extremely painful and terrifying situation,” Bishop Álvarez said. “El Chocó is a time bomb that threatens a general disaster exploitation. Don’t leave us alone”

