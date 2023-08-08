Home » “El Mágico” González Stadium is available for La Selecta games
The ad honorem president of INDES, Yamil Bukele, confirmed through a post on Twitter that the newly renovated Jorge “El Mágico” González National Stadium is available for La Selecta games and training sessions.

“The sports arena is available to be used by the senior national soccer team, for its match against the Trinidad and Tobago team, on September 10, for the Concacaf Nations League, provided due process has been followed. for use before INDES”, said Yamil Bukele.

Then he added: “we make the stadium permanently available to the senior national team for their training sessions and official matches. Before, we would have to sign an agreement to guarantee the calendar of the selection versus and on other activities”.

In the same way, the president of INDES explained that there would not be a direct charge on the lease of the stage around this agreement, this so that the soccer federation can save and use those funds for other needs.

