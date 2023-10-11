El Paso International Airport Adjusts Daily Parking Rates, Introduces New Options for Travelers

El Paso International Airport Adjusts Daily Short-Term Parking Rate to Improve Traveler Experience

El Paso, TX – In a bid to enhance the airport experience for travelers, El Paso International Airport announced today that it is adjusting its daily short-term parking rate. The rate, previously set at $15 per day, has been raised to $17 per day, effective immediately. The decision was approved by the City Council on October 10, with a one-week grace period to inform travelers of the adjustment.

El Paso Aviation Director, Sam Rodriguez highlighted the airport’s commitment to enhancing the parking experience for travelers. “We are dedicated to improving the airport experience for our travelers. These short-term parking rate adjustments, along with the newly opened West Lot, are intended to improve the parking experience by offering more options,” said Rodriguez.

While the daily rate for short-term parking has increased, the hourly rate of $1 remains unchanged. Passengers in need of overnight or extended parking are advised to consider the alternate options provided by the airport.

The recently opened West Lot provides a convenient and affordable option for long-term parking near the terminal. Priced at $10 per day, payment for the West Lot can be made exclusively online using a QR code located in the parking lot. This option aims to streamline the process for passengers.

Additionally, the airport’s long-term parking option remains available, offering plenty of affordable parking at $7.00 per day. Passengers availing this service will also enjoy a complimentary shuttle service to the front of the terminal, ensuring a seamless travel experience.

For those seeking a more convenient and expedited parking experience, the Park Air Express Valet Parking is another recommended option. Priced at $7.00 per day, travelers can reserve their spot in advance online, guaranteeing a hassle-free parking experience. Moreover, a free bus ride is available for passengers opting for this service.

To learn more about the parking options at El Paso International Airport, travelers are encouraged to visit FlyELP.com for further information.

With the adjustment in the short-term parking rate and the various alternatives offered by the airport, El Paso International Airport is striving to provide improved parking options, giving travelers greater flexibility and convenience during their journey.

