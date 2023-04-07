The new original production of History “El Peregrino” arrives on Latin American screens, within the framework of Holy Week, to explore the religious traditions of the world and the rites of humanity together with the Chilean journalist and documentary filmmaker Jorge Said.

“El Peregrino” goes in search of history and faith on an incredible journey through the mysterious paths traveled by millions of people motivated by their different beliefs, which often generate true passions that mobilize large masses of men and women who they travel kilometers and even cross seas and continents to profess their faith or simply show their feelings for what they believe in. In each destination, “El Peregrino” finds a culture to discover and in each belief a story of hundreds of years that is still valid today.

Jorge Said, director and presenter of the series, shows in this new production the journey through sacred places on the five continents, entering endless jungles, climbing to the top of the mountains near the sky and descending to the depths of the earth to find the most exciting and spectacular pilgrimages of humanity.

“The religious theme, spiritual matters, have always garnered a very high level of interest. And what we find in Jorge Said’s way of narrating is a way of channeling all these themes, through a single storytelling. That is why today at History, we are proud to have an enormous number of storytellers, ambassadors of the size and scale of Morgan Freeman, Laurence Fishburn or William Shatner. At the local level, Humberto Zurita and Michel Brown. A huge number of personalities who have helped us to tell these stories and to personify themselves in their figure. In addition, I believe that Jorge Said has managed like no one else to make this way his own, of telling spiritual issues, religious matters, content that transcends cultures and transforming them into a single journey on this pilgrimage that we are launching starting this month in History”, expressed Miguel Brailovsky, Senior VP of Content at History of Latin America, during the launch event of the program with the Latin American press.