El Salvador inaugurates the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Sports Games San Salvador 2023 – Diario La Página

On the night of this Friday, June 23, the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Sports Games 2023 were inaugurated in a safe and festive environment, where 35 countries participate in 37 sports and 57 sports disciplines. The event was inaugurated by the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, accompanied by his wife, the First Lady, Gabriela de Bukele; the president of the Caribe Sports Center, Luis Mejía; the president of the Games Organizing Committee, Yamil Bukele; and, of course, the greatest player in the country’s history, Jorge El Mágico González.

The prelude to the inauguration had a review of the Salvadoran sports spirit, to later give way to the entry of the flag bearers of the participating countries and then the athletes.

The “Mágico” González stadium, with a full house, “cheered” each delegation, but among the most “acclaimed” countries were Mexico, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and El Salvador.

The interpreters of the official song of the games “I will not stop”, Zaki, Mayki Graff, Sebas Barcenas, Leena Bae and Vibrass Ska Ensemble, turned on the public that accompanied the chorus at the top of their lungs.

Then it was the turn of President Nayib Bukele who gave the speech to inaugurate the XXIV games, referring to the short time they had to organize them and the security environment in which the sporting feat takes place.

Luis Mejía, president of Centro Caribe Sport, thanked and congratulated the Salvadorans for their efforts to organize the Central American and Caribbean Games.

Luis Mejía: «I also thank a young man with a heart of steel, the president of the Organizing Committee, who led with iron control. “You saved our games, this is a feat that leaves a historical reference, because it is the first and only time that we will grant a venue in such a short time.”

“The path to get to this point has not been easy. What others take four, six and even eight years to organize, we have done in less than a year and a half”, president of COSSAN2023, Yamil Bukele

The flags of Centro Caribe Sport and the International Olympic Committee enter the Mágico González

With the entry of the torch of the Central American and Caribbean Games @SSalvador2023, the inauguration of this sporting event becomes official.

After the ignition of the cauldron was the Marshmello show

