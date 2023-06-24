The flowers that adorn the San Pedro

For almost forty years, La Sanjuanera has been decorating the festivities in the department of Huila with the flowers of the headdress and the skirt of the typical costume. Camila Valenzuela explained that the entire process is done by hand by the family business that was born between Tesalia and Neiva.

Diario del Huila

By: Gloria Camargo

With vibrant colors that highlight the best of the natural richness and the tones of the Huila department’s landscapes, La Sanjuanera Trajes Típicos has been capturing its flowers for nearly 40 years, which are synonymous with handmade art.

According to Camila Valenzuela, “this business began more than 37 years ago, when my mother, Luz Marina Monje, made the first sampredrina flowers for my older sister’s dress in the municipality of Tesalia, then the flowers began to be made in the town. and it was made little by little for some typical costumes”.

However, this changed, as she recounts that when her mother settled in Neiva, she realized that “here the San Pedro was much stronger than in the interior of Huila, as in the towns, and she saw a business opportunity when making flowers.” ”.

But it was not easy, “this was a long process, because the flower has evolved all along, so she, with my dad, began to invent, to experiment, to see how they got to the final product.”

And it is worth remembering that at first, the flowers did not look like they are now, “let’s say as armed, but they were flat that were placed on the suits.”

Its elaboration.

Camila also highlights that this is a process that is done from scratch.

“It is a process where the fabric is made from scratch, the gumming process is done, then the dyeing process. People believe that the color comes from the fabric and that it is a chemical process where a great variety of tones can be given to the fabrics.

After having the fabrics dyed in this way, they go to die-cutting, where we also have our technique, our secret so that the flower comes out well marked in its petals and from there we go to the cutting and assembling of the flowers”.

He emphasizes that “everything is done manually. Our hands are full of blisters, burns, they dry out because everything is done by hand, so we are exposed”, he pointed out.

Time of preparation

Although the San Pedro festivities in Huila are strongly experienced in the month of June, according to the businesswoman “we have the season that lasts two months, but June really happens, we take a break but we work throughout the year behind closed doors to be able to have a final product for the following year”.

Referring to the time it takes to make these flowers, he adds that “this really takes time, but when we already have the dyeing, gumming and die-cutting process, to make a headdress, for example, it can take an hour if we have the material.

In the case of suits, in terms of sewing, to capture the flowers, it can take between eight and ten days, depending on the material we need.

Flores everyone

After venturing into the world of designing costumes for girls and young women, it is highlighted that its main market is in Neiva, where flowers have been served to the public in several places,

“We have also ventured into the production of costumes and our forte is the girls who want to have their queen’s dress and that is where that dream comes true, but our flowers and costumes, thanks to social networks and word of mouth, have arrived to various places,” he said.

Among these destinations, where some of the most representative elements of opita culture arrive, are the United States, Canada and Europe. This being, according to the designer, one of the most important and strongest markets.

“Many dance academies there always want to have a costume from Huila, that’s why they bring the costumes and the flowers, to make their own costumes or other types of dresses,” he explained.

The prices of the flowers vary, but according to Camila, they want everyone to fulfill their dream of wearing one of the most beautiful products in San Pedro.

carry on with the traditions

Although she points out that the costume has evolved to a large extent, Camila highlighted that the Sanjuanero Huilense costume is one of the “visibly most beautiful and beautiful in the country. Its elaboration is perfect, but I think we are acquiring a bit from other cultures”.

And he added that “sometimes the traditional costume is becoming very carnival. As a designer I believe that we must keep our roots, we must stop bringing other cultures and strengthen our own.

However, he acknowledged that to a large extent, when it comes to the lucid suits for cocktails or social parties in San Pedro, people “want something more luxurious and flashy, and it’s fine for parties. But as for the typical costume, we must maintain the standards of the traditional costume”.

Family business

La Sanjuanera from the beginning has remained a family business, but during the season it stands out for providing employment opportunities to young students from the city.

“This way we can support them to pay for their next semester, for their education or transportation. During the season we can generate around 15 jobs, but on a permanent basis we have three people. This is a totally family business led by me”.

Due to its majesty and quality, the costumes of the Sanjuanero Huilense are coveted by dance groups throughout the continent and in Europe.

The costs

But due to inflation in the country, flowers are not spared from increased costs, according to Camila, “this year their cost has risen a bit because the raw material has increased, because some products are imported, such as rubber with which the texture is given to the flower”.

He also points out in figures, the increase in the cost of production can reach 60%, “this also forces us to raise the flowers a little but our quality is really good. In the trade there are people who have tried to get the shades of our flowers, but this is our secret and our difference. But here in our house the factory prices are maintained”.

And it is that even with the increases, the prices are still very accessible, because he assures “everyone wants to wear a flower”.

“Per unit we have flowers at $2,300, $2,800, $3,500, $1,300, $1,000, $1,100, but there is a discount for quantity. We have headdresses starting at $15,000 because we adapt to people’s budgets so they can wear them, there is something for everyone”, she concluded.

The variety of colors of the flowers that adorn the San Pedro, are a reflection of the natural wealth of Huila.

