On June 30, the benefits in interest reduction for defaulters of the DIAN end – news

A new invitation to taxpayers who have pending payment obligations to catch up, made the Directorate of National Taxes and Customs (DIAN).

Similarly, the entity reminded debtors of the possibility of taking advantage of the last days of the benefit of the reduction in the default interest rate of fifty (50%) percent, which will be in force until June 30, opportunity incorporated into Law 2277 of 2022 (Tax Reform for Equality and Social Justice).

To this end, the entity has provided service through channels: face-to-face, through scheduling at contact points, and non-face-to-face, with appointments for telephone guidance.

They can be scheduled on the website (www.dian.gov.co) or at the call center 60(1)3078064. They may also be summoned by the entity to attend the contact points in the different cities, and thus obtain information about the status of their processes and payment receipts with the calculation of benefit interest.

Collection actions against debtors in the mining sector

On the other hand, and as a result of the profiles carried out, the DIAN identified close to 10,479 taxpayers who carry out economic activities related to the mining and quarrying, oil and gas sectors, who have tax obligations in arrears with a portfolio close to $3, 62 billion.

As a result of the measurement, it was evidenced that 72% of the taxpayers with the highest delinquent portfolio carry out activities such as: Extraction of crude oil (51%), Wholesale trade of solid, liquid, gaseous fuels and related products (9 %), Extraction of hard coal (coal) (7%) and Support activities for the extraction of oil and natural gas (5%).

According to the geographical area of ​​influence, and taking into account the overdue portfolio, 92% of the debtors in this sector have their main domicile to carry out their operations in: Bogotá (81%) and in the departments of Antioquia (5%). , Cundinamarca (3%) and Bolívar (3%). Additionally, it was possible to identify that 57% of the debtors are classified as large taxpayers, 39% are legal persons and the remaining 4% are natural persons.

Source: Directorate of National Taxes and Customs – DIAN

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

