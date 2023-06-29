TMP Group is a partner of the Giro-E Enel X Way 2023 – Sport Marketing News

TMP Group, tech-media company listed on the segment Euronext Growth Milan of Borsa Italiana and specialized in the design and development of communication strategies, advertising, digital marketing and hybrid events with high technological content, continues with its strategy of growth and consolidation of the corporate presence in the panorama of sport and entertainment by supporting, for the second consecutive year, the organization of the “Giro-E Enel X Way 2023”. TMP oversaw the creation of the strategy in digital marketing e social posting for coverage live of the whole event.

In line with TMP Group’s commitment to promoting effective communication, the Company has exploited the potential of technology applied to social networks to involve the public and disseminate values ​​of sport and sustainability throughout the competition which took place in 20 stages on pedal assisted racing bicycles, with a daily distance of between 70 and 100 kilometres, for a total of 1,150 kilometers and 16,400 meters of elevation gain. All with almost 2,000 participants for a daily “group” of one hundred units and 33 teams including Officials and Specials.

«We are very happy to have joined RCS Sport in the 2023 edition of the Giro-E Enel X Way, one of the most innovative cycling events in our country. This partnership represents an important opportunity to increase the visibility of TMP Group in the “Big Events”, both nationally and internationally, as well as highlighting our commitment to the environment and “green” mobility. The Giro-E combines sustainable sporting excellence with the charm of the Italian natural landscape, thus giving the opportunity to share a message of awareness on the importance of respect for the environment and the adoption of eco-friendly mobility solutions on a global level – declares theCEO of TMP Group, Roberto Rosati – Therefore, considering the importance of the message and the digital age we live in, we have made the most of the opportunities offered by Web 3.0 to involve cycling enthusiasts as much as possible in order to create an open dialogue with them, sharing the passion for sport, bicycle and nature».