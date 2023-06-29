Lai Qingde: Set up a net-zero innovative technology platform to develop new energy

Vice President Lai Qingde attended an event today (29th) and said that in the process of net-zero transformation, technological innovation must be used to solve problems. In the future, he hopes to establish a “net-zero innovative technology development platform” to promote net-zero technological innovation Industry, combining production, government, academia, research, and green finance, focuses on the development of green energy, including solar energy, wind energy, hydrogen energy, geothermal energy, and ocean energy, as well as smart grids and energy storage.

Lai Ching-teh attended the “Taiwan Future” International Summit on the 29th and said that the most important sustainable issue is the net-zero transition, which is also a goal that must be acted on globally. More than 140 countries or regions have jointly announced the 2050 net-zero transition To achieve this goal, many international manufacturers and Taiwanese companies have also joined the RE100 initiative, and Taiwanese companies are working together with third-party manufacturers. It is believed that with the joint cooperation of the government, enterprises and the private sector, the goal of net zero transformation can be gradually achieved.

He said that President Tsai announced on April 22, 2021 that the 2050 net zero transition is the country’s goal. The Executive Yuan also announced the “Net Zero Emissions Roadmap” in March last year (2022), based on the two foundations of technology and climate law, to achieve safer energy transformation, more competitive industrial transformation, more resilient social transformation, and life transformation More sustainable and other four major transformation strategies. The government will invest 900 billion yuan before 2030, calling on the people to participate together, so that we can move towards the goal smoothly.

Lai Qingde further pointed out that the Legislative Yuan has passed the “Climate Change Response Law”, which stipulates the collection of carbon fees and other relevant regulations. The Executive Yuan and the National Development Council will establish carbon inventory, carbon pricing and carbon trading mechanisms. Under the same goal, we will use internationally recognized mechanisms to gradually achieve Taiwan’s net-zero transition.

Lai Qingde pointed out that in the future, he hopes to establish a “net-zero innovation technology development platform” to promote the net-zero technology innovation industry, combine production, government, academia, research and green finance, and focus on the development of green energy, including solar energy, wind energy, hydrogen energy , geothermal and ocean energy, etc., as well as smart grid and energy storage must also be developed.

The Vice President went on to say that we use scientific and technological innovation to solve various problems we face in practice, and hope to use the creativity of young people and entrepreneurs to start a national hope project oriented towards the development of an innovative economy. Facing the pressure of net-zero transformation, we should use the innovation-driven industrial model to not only solve the problem, but also turn the pressure into a boost to drive Taiwan’s industrial upgrading and economic transformation.

The vice president said that economic justice also needs to be taken into account in the transition to net zero. Not only are large enterprises capable of taking the transformation train, but the government should also help small and medium-sized enterprises and micro-enterprises so that they do not fall behind in responding to climate change. We make up for the deficiencies with surpluses to make our society more inclusive, and keep the gap between rich and poor from widening while developing the economy. Environmental protection, economic justice, and social inclusion should all be taken care of by the government.

