El Salvador International Airport exceeds one million travelers in the first quarter of the year

According to the statistics of the Autonomous Executive Port Commission (CEPA), the El Salvador San Óscar Arnulfo Romero y Galdámez International Airport has exceeded one million travelers in the first three months of 2023.

At the air terminal, 1,054,689 departing, entering and connecting passengers have been served, in 10,038 commercial passenger flight operations. According to projections, this year the arrival of 2.9 million travelers is expected, who are expected to leave approximately $2.9 billion in foreign currency in the country.

This increase in passengers served demonstrates the recovery of foreign tourism that the country is experiencing. Likewise, it is attributed to the good performance of the different economic activities and to the international projection promoted by the Government.

