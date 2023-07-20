Home » El Salvador launches National Vaccination Scheme in the public health system
El Salvador launches National Vaccination Scheme in the public health system

Tonight, from the La Campanera Health Unit, the Ministry of Health launched the renewed National Vaccination Scheme, which incorporates various vaccines previously available in the private health system, and which are now available to the entire population through the public health system.

“Today the most important announcement to save millions of lives has been made from a place that used to be the land of death, La Campanera in Soyapango”, applauded congressman José Urbina.

Among the new vaccines included in this National Vaccination Scheme are those for Hepatitis A, Varicella, Hexavalent, 23-valent pneumococcus and the Papilloma Virus vaccine.

In addition, the digital vaccination record for minors will be introduced, with the purpose that parents can keep a more effective and adequate control of the vaccines administered to their children. With this tool, the aim is to facilitate monitoring and ensure that children receive the necessary doses for optimal protection.

These measures represent a significant advance in the protection and promotion of public health in the country, guaranteeing that all Salvadorans have access to a wide range of vaccines and a more efficient management of information on the vaccination of children.

