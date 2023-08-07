Home » El Salvador received 80 thousand international visitors during the August holidays
El Salvador received 80 thousand international visitors during the August holidays

El Salvador received 80 thousand international visitors during the August holidays

During the August 2023 holidays, El Salvador received a total of 80,000 international visitors, which translates into an increase of 37% compared to 2022.

“Until yesterday (August 5), we have received 80,000 international visitors, a growth of 37% compared to last year,” reported the president of the Salvadoran Institute of Tourism (ISTU), Eny Aguiñada.

In public tourist sites, 342,000 national and foreign visitors have been received: 179,000 on beaches, 36,000 in cultural sites and 5,000 in natural areas.

