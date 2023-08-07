Home The latest El Salvador received 80 thousand international visitors during the August holidays The latestNational

During the August 2023 holidays, El Salvador received a total of 80,000 international visitors, which translates into an increase of 37% compared to 2022.

“Until yesterday (August 5), we have received 80,000 international visitors, a growth of 37% compared to last year,” reported the president of the Salvadoran Institute of Tourism (ISTU), Eny Aguiñada.

In public tourist sites, 342,000 national and foreign visitors have been received: 179,000 on beaches, 36,000 in cultural sites and 5,000 in natural areas.

