Miquel Roca: A Remarkable Journey Leading the Faculty of Medicine

Title: Miquel Roca Steps Down as Dean of Faculty of Medicine, Leaves Behind a Legacy of Excellence and Unity

In a heartfelt farewell, Miquel Roca, the dean of the Faculty of Medicine, expresses his immense pride in his years of service and thanks everyone for their support and hard work. With the phrase ‘Mai moren batles’ (never again batles), Roca humbly acknowledges the voluntary decision to end his tenure at the helm of the prestigious institution.

Roca, along with Margalida Gili and the rest of the deanery team, has made history by successfully launching a degree that faced initial challenges and opposition from members of the Government team. Despite these obstacles, the Faculty of Medicine has proven its worth and become an integral part of the Balearic society.

The University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) Medicine degree, characterized by intelligence, exceptional standards, and rigor, has truly been a collective effort. Roca and his team managed to instill a sense of belonging among the students, faculty, and the community, making the Faculty a source of tremendous pride. The first graduation of the inaugural class in June 2022 was a momentous occasion, covered extensively by Salut i Força newspaper and Fibwi Televisión.

Roca’s exemplary knowledge, leadership skills, approachability, and dedication have improved the Faculty and the community at large. Under his stewardship, the Faculty of Medicine has rapidly gained recognition and now competes with other regions in the training of doctors. The debate that once questioned the necessity of the degree has now shifted towards the need to expand available spots due to its success and impact.

Despite initial dissenting voices, Roca and Gili had previously expressed their desire to step down and give others the opportunity to carry the torch. They firmly believe that their mission to create, implement, and solidify the medical degree is accomplished. With their departure on September 11, they will pass the baton to the accomplished microbiologist Antoni Bennàssar, as their hand of collaboration remains extended.

Roca and his team have spearheaded efforts to ensure the Faculty’s success, guiding authorities, personalities, and the media in understanding its inner workings. In addition, Roca’s ability to integrate a diverse range of teaching staff, regardless of their ideologies, has been commendable.

In a society often polarized by black and white perspectives, Roca’s commitment to inclusivity has been exemplary. Salut i Força acknowledges his contributions and expresses gratitude for his support in their various initiatives, including the I Joan Calafat Awards, which would not have been possible without his leadership on the jury.

As Miquel Roca steps down, his legacy of excellence, unity, and dedication to medical education will continue to inspire future generations. The Faculty of Medicine at UIB stands as a testament to his remarkable leadership and commitment to providing quality healthcare education for years to come.

Word Count: 484

