Jan 02, 2024, 7:22 pm

According to figures from the Ministry of Tourism, El Salvador received more than 3.4 million people during 2023, managing to exceed the projected goals for the entry of international visitors.

The three countries of origin from which the country received the most visitors are: the United States (43%), Guatemala (23%) and Honduras (15%).

El Salvador marked a large influx of visitors in 2023, a product of security and public development strategies that have allowed the country’s reality to be transformed, improving its international projection.

An incredible 2023 for the country! ✨ We exceeded all international visitor entry goals, more than 3.4 million people entered to enjoy the new #The Savior. 🇸🇻💙 ✅ 2.4 million tourists

✅ A million hikers

