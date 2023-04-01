Home News Claro reports failures in its services nationwide
Claro reports failures in its services nationwide

Claro reports failures in its services nationwide

This Saturday, April 1, dozens of people from different areas of Colombia began to report failures in the services of Claro, one of the largest telecommunications services conglomerates in the country.

El Diario spoke with a Claro consultant, in the office located in Parque La Rebeca, Cra. 13 #2B-04, Pereira, where they informed us “at this moment we are presenting a national failure with Claro services, both in incoming and outgoing calls; Also, with mobile data. We are doing the corresponding management to solve the problem. They inform us from the technical area that possibly in the afternoon it would be solved”.

However, not all users are affected, since “there are some antennas that are disabled and others that are not.” For this reason, affected users are recommended “while the problem is completely resolved, put the mobile in airplane mode, restart and then check if it picks up a signal from another antenna.” Otherwise, “it’s time to wait for the problem to be fixed.”

Meanwhile, users have resorted to social networks to express their dissatisfaction with the failures presented by Claro in Colombia. On Twitter, one user wrote «I have been restarting the cell phone for half an hour Claro Colombia, no calls are coming out, but if I have a signal, what is happening?».

For her part, Yeye Moncada affirmed “Gentlemen, Claro Colombia, I have no signal on my cell phone.” Meanwhile, another user identified as Milena, asked Doesn’t someone else get calls or receive calls from Claro right now? I get all the signal, but I really have no signal.

In the same way, other clients highlight that their cell phone shows normality, but when calling or browsing the signal is insufficient.

According to the telecommunications company Claro, the failures began to appear 20 days ago with some users, but in the last hours the damage was massive and ended up affecting users throughout the country. However, Claro is doing everything possible to solve the problem as soon as possible.

