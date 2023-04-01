news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 01 – Juventus beat Verona 1-0 at the Stadium in the last advance of the 28th matchday of Serie A. After a balanced first half, which saw Hellas immediately dangerous with Duda and Depaoli and then the Bianconeri’s reaction with a Danilo post from a free-kick, in the second half Kean’s goal arrived in the 10th minute and steered the match.



Juve checked without major worries but without putting themselves in safety, making Allegri angry, who left the field before the final whistle. The third consecutive success in the championship takes his team to 44 points. The Gialloblù remain third last, at 19 points. (ANSA).

