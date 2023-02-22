An elderly man identified as Ramón David Flórez Rojas, 74, was murdered with stab wounds in the municipality of Aguachica. The crime was recorded this Tuesday morning near the skating rink.

The victim was engaged in recycling and apparently the subject who attacked him intended to steal some belongings.

The Police indicated that through the characteristics provided by the community they captured the alleged murderer. This corresponds to the name of Orlando Julio Miranda, 37 years old, who must answer for the crime of homicide.

