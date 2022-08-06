Home News Elections, Letta tries to close the deal in the center-left. Today new meeting with Fratoianni-Bonelli
News

Elections, Letta tries to close the deal in the center-left. Today new meeting with Fratoianni-Bonelli

Elections, Letta tries to close the deal in the center-left. Today new meeting with Fratoianni-Bonelli

Calenda: “The pact with the credible Democratic Party, no to add another that contradicts it”

(ANSA)

  • Conte: Pd has abandoned the common path

    “The useful vote is that of the political forces that do what they say. The Movement in 2018 made commitments on aid against poverty, policy cost cuts, anti-corruption regulations. And we did those things ”. Thus the president of the M5s, Giuseppe Conte, in an interview with QN, marks the distance with the Democratic Party and sees it “unlikely” to think of an alliance again. “The Democratic Party – he says – has chosen to abandon the path made together in Conte II, embracing a path that distances it from the objectives we pursue of environmental protection and social justice”.

  • Renzi: veto Pd opens up space for us

    “I think the reason why Letta talked to everyone except us is related to small personal vendettas for the events of the past. We cannot explain a coalition that brings together totally different stories, and that starts from a veto to one and only one political force ”. So Matteo Renzi, interviewed by Corriere della Sera. According to the leader of IV, however, this situation “has given us back a political space and the indecent ballet of these hours by the center-left strengthens me in the project not to participate in fake and false coalitions”.

  • Decisive hours for center-left agreement

    The final word on the agreement in the center-left is expected for the next few hours in view of the elections of 25 September, even if until yesterday the positions seemed distant: on the one hand Carlo Calenda, leader of Action, on the other the couple formed by Nicola Fratoianni (Si) and Angelo Bonelli (Verdi). Today new meeting between the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta with Bonelli and Fratoianni. Meanwhile, the Greens have received a first green light to the pact with the Democratic Party, for today the decision of the Italian Left which brings together the party assembly is awaited. Calenda reiterates: «The point is simple. You win with a credible government proposal, very clear in the pact signed with the Democratic Party. You lose if you add a contradictory pact compared to the first with people who have discouraged Draghi. We were there, we remained there ».

See also  The war in Ukraine reopens the nuclear arms race in South Korea - Pierre Haski

