08:09

Decisive hours for center-left agreement

The final word on the agreement in the center-left is expected for the next few hours in view of the elections of 25 September, even if until yesterday the positions seemed distant: on the one hand Carlo Calenda, leader of Action, on the other the couple formed by Nicola Fratoianni (Si) and Angelo Bonelli (Verdi). Today new meeting between the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta with Bonelli and Fratoianni. Meanwhile, the Greens have received a first green light to the pact with the Democratic Party, for today the decision of the Italian Left which brings together the party assembly is awaited. Calenda reiterates: «The point is simple. You win with a credible government proposal, very clear in the pact signed with the Democratic Party. You lose if you add a contradictory pact compared to the first with people who have discouraged Draghi. We were there, we remained there ».