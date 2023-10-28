Electoral security plan underway in Cali

Since the early hours of the morning of this Friday, October 27, the Unified Command Post (PMU) was installed at the Metropolitan Police command, with the purpose of preserving public order conditions during this weekend and until Monday, once the election day in Cali has concluded.

The Unified Command Post will comprehensively coordinate all the capabilities of the Public Force.

Patrols will be carried out in the territory; Coverage will be ensured at all voting points; The scrutiny process will be supervised and overflights will be carried out with the Falcon and drones.

In addition, ground teams will ensure that all citizens can exercise their right to vote in a calm and safe manner.

The Secretary of Security and District Justice, Jimmy Dranguet Rodríguez, emphasized the obligation to comply with the Prohibition Law, which will come into force on October 28 at 6:00 p.m. and will extend until Monday, October 30 at 6:00 p.m.: 00 am “It is important to remember that establishments whose main activity is the sale and consumption of liquor will not be able to operate.

Restaurants must also suspend the sale of alcoholic beverages, since this is prohibited under the Prohibition Law,” the official said.

Operational

To guarantee compliance with these regulations, ground operations will be carried out with the aim of preserving public order before, during and after election day next Sunday, October 29.

The leader of the Security organization urged citizens to report any electoral crime, such as the buying and selling of votes or the constraint of voting, during this election day.

These complaints can be made through the Police line at 3213945156, from a landline at 018000919748 or to line #122 of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The secretary reported that a reward of up to $5 million has been offered for information that helps identify and capture people involved in vote buying.

The operational deployment of all Security agencies will be carried out in a coordinated and articulated manner so that these elections take place without incident and the right of all Caleños to choose and be elected is guaranteed.

Comments

Share this: Facebook

X

