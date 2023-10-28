Ski World Cup 2023-24: where to see it, calendar and times, favourites

Five things to know about the Ski World Cup – edition number 58 – which starts again with the debut classic giant slalom on the Austrian Rettenbach glacier, above Soelden: on Saturday 28 October the women’s race with seven Italians registered (the first heat at 10am, the second one at 1pm), the men’s one on Sunday 29th at the same times (there will be eight Azzurri at the start). The season will end, between 16 and 24 March 2024, with the finals in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, site of the 2025 World Championships. By the way: this year there will be no breaks for the Games or the World Championships, so the athletes will focus on victories stage and on the conquest of the crystal trophies, from the two absolute (the men’s one by the Swiss Marco Odermatt; in the women’s competition, however, the queen is the American Mikaela Shiffrin) to the specialty ones. TV coverage of the white circus will be ensured by Rai (Raisport HD+ basic; Raidue and Raitre during the Italian trials; streaming on Rainews.it and Rai Play) together with Eurosport.

October 28, 2023

