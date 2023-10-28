The sons have to move away from their mother because they are over 40 years old Magazine

After her sons, both in their 40s, refused to leave the family home, one mother took drastic measures.

Izvor: Shutterstock/365 Focus Photography

Italy’s decision that children must start earning for their living when the conditions for it are met was considered by many to be historic. The percentage of Italian adults who live with their parents has been quite high for a long time, and one mother was forced to take drastic measures. Everything happened after they her two sons, both in their 40s, refused to leave the comfort of the family home.

The unnamed woman (75) from the city of Pavia does not hide how tired she is of supporting her sons. The two are 40 and 42 years old, and as she revealed, she tried several times to convince them to start an independent life. Both are employed, earning money, but in vain. “Nobody wanted to hear anything about it!”the mother said according to a report in the local newspaper La Provincia Pavese.

The mother was also bothered by what her sons do not contribute to household expenses or chores. That’s why she decided to take them to court, which culminated in the verdict of judge Simona Katerbi, who sympathized with her plight and issued an order to evict the men. The ruling states that while men still living at home were initially guaranteed a “parental obligation to provide support”, it is no longer justified due to the fact that they are over 40 years old. The men have until December 18 to move out.

