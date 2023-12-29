Electricity has been increased by 1 rupee 71 paise

Karachi: Electricity has been increased by Rs 1 71 paise for the consumers of Karachi.

Nepra Authority has issued a detailed decision to increase the cost of electricity for K-Electric customers. According to Faiseh, the increase in prices will be applied from January 1.

It was said in the statement that the increase in prices was done on the basis of quarterly adjustment. April, May, June 2023 that 48 paise per unit will be charged from January to March from customers of Karachi.

In the Nepra decision, it was said that July, August and September 2023 that 1 rupee 24 paise per unit will also be recovered from January 1.

The increase in prices for consumers in Karachi was done at the request of the federal government. The increase was made for the third and fourth quarter adjustments of the financial year 2022/23

Share this: Facebook

X

