Huge waves leave people injured and cause flooding in California

Massive Waves and Dangerous Surf Conditions Hit California Coast

A strong offshore storm is causing havoc off the California coast, generating massive waves and dangerous surf conditions. Spectators and onlookers have been swept away by the powerful waves, leading to several injuries and evacuations in coastal communities.

Off the Southern California coast, about 20 people were swept away by a wave that crashed into spectators behind a barrier at Ventura Beach. Eight people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to Ventura authorities. High tides and dangerous rip currents are expected to continue through the weekend in some parts of the California coast.

The National Weather Service has issued alerts for coastal flooding and high surf across much of the West Coast, from the US-Mexico border to southern Oregon. In San Francisco, waves as tall as telephone poles, reaching up to 12 meters, are expected on Friday morning.

While the spectacular waves have captivated some surfers and onlookers, meteorological authorities warn that the waves and strong tides can be dangerous for those nearby. The National Weather Service has cautioned that large waves can cause injuries, sweep people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

The severe conditions have already led to road closures and evacuations in coastal communities. Some coastal streets in Ventura have been closed as a precaution, and a main access point to the Ventura pier has also been closed to discourage spectators.

In Santa Cruz, the sheriff’s office issued an evacuation warning for some areas after seawater overflowed onto beachside roads and reached as far as some homes. The warnings were lifted later in the day.

Despite safety warnings, the massive waves have also attracted surfers to Mavericks Beach, about 25 miles south of San Francisco. Professional surfers from around the world gathered for a competition known for having some of the biggest waves in the world.

Local surfers and spectators flocked to the beach to witness the legendary swell at Mavericks Beach. “It’s very strong, very big,” said a local resident, Ion Banner.

The Bay Area is under a strong wind alert, and Northern California is expected to experience rain throughout Friday, with showers spreading south on Saturday.

Meteorological officials have cautioned residents and visitors to exercise caution and heed safety warnings during these dangerous surf conditions. Authorities predict that the most extreme impacts will be felt along the central coast and Ventura County, along with beaches in Hermosa, Manhattan, and Palos Verdes.

Despite the risks, some surfers remain undeterred and are eager to take on the dangerous waves. But authorities stress the importance of safety, especially with the potential for structures such as docks and piers to be damaged by the powerful waves.

As the powerful storm continues to create dangerous surf conditions off the coast of California, residents and visitors are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

