Home » Huge waves leave people injured and cause flooding in California
News

Huge waves leave people injured and cause flooding in California

by admin
Huge waves leave people injured and cause flooding in California

Massive Waves and Dangerous Surf Conditions Hit California Coast

A strong offshore storm is causing havoc off the California coast, generating massive waves and dangerous surf conditions. Spectators and onlookers have been swept away by the powerful waves, leading to several injuries and evacuations in coastal communities.

Off the Southern California coast, about 20 people were swept away by a wave that crashed into spectators behind a barrier at Ventura Beach. Eight people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to Ventura authorities. High tides and dangerous rip currents are expected to continue through the weekend in some parts of the California coast.

The National Weather Service has issued alerts for coastal flooding and high surf across much of the West Coast, from the US-Mexico border to southern Oregon. In San Francisco, waves as tall as telephone poles, reaching up to 12 meters, are expected on Friday morning.

While the spectacular waves have captivated some surfers and onlookers, meteorological authorities warn that the waves and strong tides can be dangerous for those nearby. The National Weather Service has cautioned that large waves can cause injuries, sweep people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

The severe conditions have already led to road closures and evacuations in coastal communities. Some coastal streets in Ventura have been closed as a precaution, and a main access point to the Ventura pier has also been closed to discourage spectators.

In Santa Cruz, the sheriff’s office issued an evacuation warning for some areas after seawater overflowed onto beachside roads and reached as far as some homes. The warnings were lifted later in the day.

See also  Beijing Sport University Celebrates 70 Years of Excellence and Contribution to Chinese Sports

Despite safety warnings, the massive waves have also attracted surfers to Mavericks Beach, about 25 miles south of San Francisco. Professional surfers from around the world gathered for a competition known for having some of the biggest waves in the world.

Local surfers and spectators flocked to the beach to witness the legendary swell at Mavericks Beach. “It’s very strong, very big,” said a local resident, Ion Banner.

The Bay Area is under a strong wind alert, and Northern California is expected to experience rain throughout Friday, with showers spreading south on Saturday.

Meteorological officials have cautioned residents and visitors to exercise caution and heed safety warnings during these dangerous surf conditions. Authorities predict that the most extreme impacts will be felt along the central coast and Ventura County, along with beaches in Hermosa, Manhattan, and Palos Verdes.

Despite the risks, some surfers remain undeterred and are eager to take on the dangerous waves. But authorities stress the importance of safety, especially with the potential for structures such as docks and piers to be damaged by the powerful waves.

As the powerful storm continues to create dangerous surf conditions off the coast of California, residents and visitors are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

You may also like

Electricity has been increased by 1 rupee 71...

Petro’s fierce defense of the Minister of Labor

Xi Jinping met with representatives of the 60th...

Autoliv reduces share count, retains 4.85 million treasury...

Pakistan team’s flop performance, Boxing Day Test Kangaroos...

Stimulus check of $2,500 in direct payment will...

Storm and flooding in Europe: three deaths and...

Argument over parking space in Antwerp North escalates:...

The salsa culture is lived in the Obrero...

Hao Peng emphasized at the 2023 Provincial Grassroots...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy