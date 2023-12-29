Russia launches its largest airstrike on Ukraine since the start of the invasion

Russia Launches Largest Airstrike Against Ukraine Since Start of Invasion

CNN reports that Russia has launched the largest airstrike against Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began. The unprecedented attack included an unprecedented number of drones and missiles, hitting targets across the entire country and resulting in at least 12 deaths and many more injured.

The attacks began overnight on Friday, hitting the capital Kyiv, a maternity hospital in Dnipro, the eastern city of Kharkiv, the southeastern port of Odessa, and the western city of Lviv, which is far from the front lines. Ukraine’s air force spokesman, Yurii Ihnat, described it as a long time since they have seen so many enemy targets in all regions and directions.

Ukrainian air force reported that Russia used 158 drones and missiles, including hypersonic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones to attack targets. Multiple casualties and injuries were reported in several regions, including a woman killed and 10 people injured in Zaporizhzhia, and a school building hit in Odessa resulting in injuries.

The attacks came just days after Ukraine hit a Russian Navy tanker in Crimea on Tuesday, and shortly after Ukraine received the latest US military aid package.

Ukraine’s Presidential Office called for international support as the country fights against the Russian airstrikes, stating that “Ukraine needs support.”

Furthermore, the Ukrainian Air Force declared that nine Tu-95MS strategic bombers have departed from Russia for air strikes against Ukraine. The Tu-95 bomber is a mainstay of Russia’s air strikes against Ukraine.

In response to the attacks, authorities in Kyiv warned residents to take shelter as a “UAV threat” had been detected in the area, necessitating officials to halt train services at the Lukianivska metro station in central Kyiv.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russia launched dozens of airstrikes across eastern Ukraine the day before, causing injuries to civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure.

