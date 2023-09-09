Camilo Quiroz invites Valledupar to choose a new vision of the city

The candidate for mayor of Valledupar, Camilo Quiroz Hinojosa, continues to share his ideas for change in every corner of the municipality, meeting Vallenatos convinced that the city needs new leadership and processes that allow a true renewal of government and politics.

He recently visited the Panama, Los Guasimales, Garupal, Bello Horizonte and Los Fundadores neighborhoods, with a message that invited reflection. “Valledupar has to decide between a project that represents continuity and the traditional political class, or a new project with another vision of the city, far from those political structures, a project full of mourners for our territory. I know that you are going to decide well,” said the candidate.

In response, hundreds of citizens agree on the need for new oxygen. “It’s the same as always, many governments have passed and we are still in the same conditions, but Camilo is the man with whom we can get ahead, he is a prepared young man with a lot of experience and it is also clear that he loves Valledupar” , were the words of Daniela Hernández.

With proposals such as turning Valledupar into the energy capital of Colombia with the massive implementation of solar panels, modernizing the city with security equipment with cutting-edge technology and guaranteeing quality public services in rural and urban areas, Camilo Quiroz continues positioning himself as the favorite to reach the mayor’s office of Valledupar.

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

