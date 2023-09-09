Basketball World Cup, historic feat for Germany: United States and Banchero at home, Germans in the final against Serbia

The Germans resoundingly beat the USA 113-111. For Team USA, Anthony Edwards’ 23 points and Austin Reaves’ 21 are not enough

The Germans’ celebration at the end of the match (ANSA – EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA)

The Germany resoundingly beats the USA 113-111 in the semi-final of the 2023 Basketball World Cup and will challenge Serbia for the gold medal on Sunday 10 September. At the ‘Mall of Asia Arena’ in Manila, the unthinkable happens i Germans accomplish the feat of beating the United States 113-111dragged by the trio Andreas Obst (24 points), Franz Wagner (22 points) e Daniel Theis (21 points). For Team USA, 23 points are not enough Anthony Edwards and the 21st of Austin Reaves. Disappointment also for the Italian American Banchero who had preferred the US national team to the Italian one.

Americans pay for it presumption of those who play with fire. The Germans put everything they had into it, withstood the physical impact and above all they saw the enormous basket. The tear occurs between the last two quarters. Germany escapes at +10 (92-82) from that moment the United States remains behind and never recovers. The game continues with a basket on one side and a basket on the other. When Americans notice that time is shortening, it is too late. They cling to the Edwards totem which brings them back into the game but is confusing in the final stages.

The Germany reaches Serbia in the final who beat Canada 95-86 in the first semi-final. Coach Svetislav Pesic’s team dominates and defeats the North Americans never before in a match. Bogdan Bogdanovic (23 punti) he leads a team that sends five players to double figures, shoots 71% from two and 45% from three and also wins the rebounding battle by a landslide (33-22). For the Canadians they all failed, only RJ Barrett was saved who scored 23 points.