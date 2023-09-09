Turkey, American speleologist stuck at over 1,000 meters deep: 150 rescuers in action, including Italians

Trapped at the “center of the earth,” a over 1,000 metres of depth. But the conditions of Mark DickeyAmerican speleologist stuck inside a cave in Türkiye, are stable and are in good spirits. I’m at work over 150 technicians specialized, too Italians, who are trying to trace it back. His nightmare isn’t over yet and will probably last a long time, because it might take another 7 days to bring it back to the surface. Everything has begun Sundayduring a mission of international exploration, when Dickey accused a HIGHLANDS while he was 1,120 meters deep in the Morca cavein the province of Mersin on the Mediterranean coast of Türkiye.

“As you can see I am standing, I am I wake and I’m talking but I’m not inside yet healed and I will have need a lot of help to get out of here,” the 40-year-old says in a video shot on Wednesday. After falling ill, he was immediately transported to a hospital base camp at a depth of 1,040 meters and received it there medical assistance e blood infusions to cure ahemorrhage, while the nature of the physical problem underlying the illness has never been publicly clarified. The speleologist’s condition improved in the following days and since Thursday “it has improved stabilized and is in good spirits”, the Speleological Federation of Turkey announced today, according to which the ongoing rescue operation, with over 150 people, is “on a technical and logistical level one of the largest in the world“.

In addition to Turkey, technicians from Turkey are participating in the rescue operation Bulgariafrom the Croatiafrom the Poland and fromHungary while between Wednesday and Thursday they arrived 46 technicians of the Alpine and speleological rescue of Trentino departed from Pratica di Mare with an Air Force flight. The intervention of the Italian team began on Thursday afternoon, with the entry into the cave of six specialized operators, including a doctor and a nurse, who managed to meet the speleologist. The rescue efforts are coordinated by the Turkish civil protection agency Afad.

“The rapid response from the Turkish government to obtain the medical supply what I needed saved my life,” said Dickey who began to feel better also thanks to the arrival of his girlfriend Jessica which lowered itself to the base camp at 1,040 meters deep. “I was close to the edge when Jessica arrived,” she said. Located near Anamurin the province of Mersin on the Mediterranean coast, Morca is the third deepest cave of Türkiye with a depth of 1,276 meters. According to Turkish Speleological Federation“it takes an expert speleologist around 15 hours to get back to the surface”, from the base camp where Dickey is located but it is very likely that the American will not be able to get back up by climbing alone with assistance but will be placed on a stretcher which will be transported on a long structure 700-900 meters.