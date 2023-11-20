Elim CDM 2026 | Togo-Senegal: David Henen “We need the public” – Football in Togo

The Togo Sparrowhawks have been training since this Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the Kégué stadium before facing Senegal next Tuesday as part of the second day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. After Sunday’s training session , Togolese striker David Henen spoke about the preparations for this meeting against Senegal.

From the outset, Henen spoke about the atmosphere that reigns in the group with the arrival of the two new players: “ The group is doing well, we’re getting stronger, so it’s even better. When there is competition that means everything, it means that the group is gaining momentum and it’s nice to see that. Now we feel good, we know it’s going to be a big fight and the most important thing is that everyone is positive and we see the smile on everyone’s face so that’s positive.” Suggested the player of KV Kortjik from Belgium before adding to the question of the team’s ineffectiveness in front of goals:

“I think if we can finish our actions, we don’t need 10 chances to score, I think that’s something that could help us because I think we’re starting to become solid in the midfield. field and defensively so I think that’s the only point to work on because even tactically we manage to change formation so quickly, we understand the tactics.

To conclude, David Henen stressed the need to have the Togolese sports public at this meeting: “We will need them, the Kégué stadium must be a temple of war, it will be a gladiatorial war. We know Senegal is one of the best teams in Africa and the twelfth man will be very very important on Tuesday evening.”

After this Sunday afternoon’s session, a new training session is planned for Monday, November 20 from 9:30 a.m. at the Kégué stadium. It will be open to the press and the public.

