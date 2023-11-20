Six states have Black Awareness Day holiday

Today, November 20th, Black Consciousness Day is celebrated, a date chosen to honor Zumbi, leader of Quilombo dos Palmares, who died on this day, in 1695. Despite being a historic date, it is a public holiday in only six Brazilian states: Alagoas , Amazonas, Amapá, Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

Due to state decrees, all cities in these six states have November 20th as a holiday.

In other states, municipal laws may establish this measure in each city, individually, as is the case of Boa Vista, capital of Roraima. In Brasília, the country’s capital, Black Awareness Day is an optional event.

There is a bill in progress that debates making Black Awareness Day a national holiday. The proposal has already been approved by the Senate and awaits a vote in the Chamber of Deputies.

Share this: Facebook

X

