a competition to win a Blue-themed Series

Bluey, the cute Australian dog who has won the hearts of millions of children and parents around the world, also arrives on Xbox with his first video game. To celebrate this occasion, Xbox, in collaboration with BCC Studios and Artax Games, has launched a global competition offering a Xbox Series.

How to enter the competition to win a Bluey Xbox Series

For your chance to win the Bluey console and controller, just follow Xbox on Twitter/X e retweet the post dedicated to the competition by December 13, 2023. The post is as follows:

You can find the complete competition rules at this link.

We remind you that the Bluey console and controller are exclusive to the competition and will never be put on sale in stores.

Bluey: The Videogame

Bluey: The Videogame is the first video game inspired by the popular animated series produced by BCC Studios and broadcast in Italy by Rai Yoyo. The game allows fans of Bluey and her family to explore iconic locations from the series, such as the Heeler house, playgrounds, creek and beach. The game also offers free exploration and the ability to collect items to complete your digital sticker album.

Furthermore, the game offers the possibility of unlocking costumes for Bluey and his friends and discovering secrets and references hidden in each scenario.

Bluey: The Videogame is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

