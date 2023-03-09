The Radical Change Party, through an official pronouncement of the Ethical Control Council dated February 28, 2023, confirmed that the former governor of Arauca, Indira Luz Barrios Guarnizo, was expelled from the party for breaching the statutes and regulations of internal disciplinary procedure .

The official information specifies that against this decision there is an Appeal before the Central Committee of the Party, within five (5) business days following the date of notification

The political party, upon verifying the degree of proportionality and graduation of the offense committed by former president Indira Luz Barrios, demonstrated that the investigated conduct violated the Code of Ethics and Party Statutes.

Given what happened, the Ethics Control Council judged that the sanction was expulsion from the party, based on the abandonment of the position, confirmed through the administrative procedure that was advanced by the Ministry of the Interior.

For the collegiate body, it was not acceptable that the then Governor (E) of Arauca had not fully complied with the provisions of Law 2200 of 2022 regarding the request for authorization from the Ministry of the Interior to leave the country for the period between October 15 and 21, 202, ignoring the duties of prudence, responsibility and care that assists all Public Servants.

Likewise, they considered reprehensible the fact that contrary to the corresponding procedure in the Ministry of the Interior, Barrios Guarnizo, in an apparent excess of his constitutional and legal functions, and to try to justify his departure from the country, had signed Resolution 2899 of 2022 “By means of which an ordinary license is granted to the designated Governor of the Department of Arauca.”

According to the Ethics Control Council, this administrative act that was reviewed and approved by its legal adviser, although it is true that it was issued under the Administration’s own forms, the substantive content of the resolution went against the principle of legality that allows public servants to do what the law allows them.

Source: Radical Change Party

