Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić will have an MRI Thursday after leaving during the team’s 113-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday due to an ongoing left thigh injury.

“I could barely run,” Dončić said.

Dončić left after the third quarter following missing a step-back jumper. He played 28 minutes and recorded 15 points, eight assists and three rebounds.

Dončić mentioned that the injury has bothered him for more than a week and could not pinpoint when it happened. He noticed it when he woke up the day after a game.

“I didn’t get hit. So, it’s kind of weird for me,” he said. “I really don’t know what it is.”

He hopes that Thursday’s MRI will not reveal a major injury and physical therapy will help him return in time for his team’s playoff push. The Mavericks now have a 34-33 record and are narrowly in the Western Conference playoff picture.

While playing during the injury recently, Dončić scored 42 points in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers last Thursday, 34 points in a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday and 29 points in a win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

Reporters, teammates and coaches noticed Dončić did not look like his usual self.

“We all can see he’s not moving well. So, shooting, defense, it’s affecting everything,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “He’s trying to fight through it and help his teammates, but he had to leave there, and hopefully it’s not something serious.”

Dončić said the injury affects his ability to run and being able to shoot jump shots.

This is his fifth NBA season, and he is leading Dallas in scoring, averaging 33.3 points per game prior to Wednesday. He has averaged 27.6 points and eight assists in his five-year NBA career.

