In the last few hours, soldiers from the Revéis Pizarro Mechanized Cavalry Group, who were carrying out patrols in the urban area of ​​the municipality of Saravena, were attacked by a sniper; in this event a professional soldier was injured.

First aid was immediately given and he was transferred to the Sarare hospital, where he was stabilized.

This Wednesday morning it was confirmed that due to the complexity of his injury, he was transferred from Saravena in a medicalized Air Force plane, to receive care at the Military Hospital in the city of Bogotá.

This criminal action would have been perpetrated by members of the ELN, Eastern War Front, who commit crimes in the jurisdiction.

The National Army continues the development of military operations, in order to locate those responsible for this reprehensible criminal act.

Source: National Army – Eighth Division

