Home » ELN took 8 guerrillas belonging to a humanitarian mission
News

ELN took 8 guerrillas belonging to a humanitarian mission

by admin
ELN took 8 guerrillas belonging to a humanitarian mission

Eight members of the ELN would have been re-engaged by the guerrilla, after dissidents from ‘Iván Mordisco’ handed them over to a humanitarian mission.

It was learned that this delegation was intercepted by this criminal group in Arauca and their men were taken away. The rest of the procession emerged unharmed from this action.

According to the newspaper El Tiempo, these people were in the custody of the International Committee of the UN Verification Mission, the Ombudsman’s Office, the Catholic Church, the Red Cross (ICRC), the Mission to Support the Peace Process of the OAS ( MAPPOEA) and the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace.

“Disrespect for it has a direct impact on communities affected by armed conflicts and other situations of violence. (…) It is essential that armed actors allow impartial humanitarian organizations access to all territories, so that they can alleviate the suffering of those who are not participating or have stopped participating in hostilities,” said the international organization, said the ICRC.

It should be remembered that in this area the fighting between both armed groups does not stop; even the Ombudsman’s Office has issued an alert to the National Government to confront this exchange of gunfire that is frightening civilians.

See also  Promote the high-quality development of the party's national work in the new era with the main line of forging the consciousness of the Chinese nation community

You may also like

Trainers Register Project: the assessment phase of the...

If the budget recovers now, it will be...

Colombian Air Force Plane’s Curious Stopover in Orlando...

Edicto Rubilio Porra Valois – Chocó7días.com

Hao Peng Meets with Key Domestic Entrepreneurs at...

28 billion takeover of Splunk

Government of Nicaragua cancels legal personhood and confiscates...

Border Official Anticipates High Migrant Crossings in Short...

Nearly a thousand trees will be intervened in...

Heavy Rainfall and Cold Air Activity Expected in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy