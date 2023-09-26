ELN took 8 guerrillas belonging to a humanitarian mission

Eight members of the ELN would have been re-engaged by the guerrilla, after dissidents from ‘Iván Mordisco’ handed them over to a humanitarian mission.

It was learned that this delegation was intercepted by this criminal group in Arauca and their men were taken away. The rest of the procession emerged unharmed from this action.

According to the newspaper El Tiempo, these people were in the custody of the International Committee of the UN Verification Mission, the Ombudsman’s Office, the Catholic Church, the Red Cross (ICRC), the Mission to Support the Peace Process of the OAS ( MAPPOEA) and the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace.

“Disrespect for it has a direct impact on communities affected by armed conflicts and other situations of violence. (…) It is essential that armed actors allow impartial humanitarian organizations access to all territories, so that they can alleviate the suffering of those who are not participating or have stopped participating in hostilities,” said the international organization, said the ICRC.

It should be remembered that in this area the fighting between both armed groups does not stop; even the Ombudsman’s Office has issued an alert to the National Government to confront this exchange of gunfire that is frightening civilians.

