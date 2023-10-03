Elon Musk accuses Spiegel of “not having all its cups in the cupboard anymore.”

Bill Gates donation recipient “Der Spiegel” accuses Musk of spreading conspiracy myths

Elon Musk had described the mass arrival of migrants in Lampedusa as an invasion. He asked whether the German public was aware of this. Der Spiegel then confronted Musk with the conspiracy accusation. Musk’s answer didn’t take long to arrive.

Published: October 2nd, 2023 – 3:00 p.m

Elon Musk had described the mass arrival of migrants in Lampedusa as an invasion. He asked whether the German public was aware of this and shared a tweet from an Italian radio station that not only reported on the refugees on the Italian island of Lampedusa, but also openly expressed the hope that Germans would vote for the AfD. This then turned into an exchange of blows with the Green-led Foreign Office, which defended the traffic light’s refugee policy [siehe Bericht Freie Welt].

Now Spiegel has reported on it and accused Musk of spreading conspiracy myths. Musk countered in German that Spiegel “probably no longer has all its cups in the cupboard.” [siehe Bericht »Apollo News«].

