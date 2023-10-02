Football: joys and sorrows for clubs before the European Cup

There is still a lot to do for LASK before the Europa League visit to Toulouse on Thursday (9 p.m.). Coach Thomas Sageder “didn’t want to let his team’s flawed Saturday performance in Wolfsberg stand.” He announced a thorough review of what had been presented – first and foremost with himself. “Maybe it’s my mistake that I made changes in defense. I need to look at that and think about it.”

Sageder had Maxim Talowjerow in the center of defense from the start for the first time in the league this year. Philipp Ziereis and Andres Andrade flanked the Ukrainian, who was later replaced. Felix Luckeneder, who was usually in the center, was not in the squad. Without him, the third-place team conceded six and seven goals. But there was also little going on offensively around solo entertainer Robert Zulj.

“Werkl” is not running smoothly yet

After 14 competitive games, Sageder is still looking for the coordination for a constantly running “Werkl”. The 40-year-old criticized the “very easy” goals conceded, played with the “cheapest means”, such as deep runs behind the defense. “That’s not even a great combination. And goals “We shoot too little despite one or two chances. Too little comes out of it.”

Before the WAC defeat, LASK was unbeaten in six league games. Goalkeeper Tobias Lawal was also partly to blame for the break in the series, as he missed before Florian Rieder made it 0-2. The coach refused to discuss it. “I am convinced of Tobi. We have many other issues,” said Sageder. The balance after nine Bundesliga games is four wins, three draws and two defeats. As third in the table, the Linzers are already seven and six points behind the top duo Salzburg and Sturm.

Bulls” back in action

The mood was better for the Salzburg team, who defeated Lustenau as simply as they deserved. “We wanted to be clear and dominant based on the last game,” said coach Gerhard Struber, looking back on the stumble against BW Linz. “We had planned many things: On the one hand, to get behind the last line very easily with a long ball and at the same time to dominate the opponent in steep-clap mode at high speed. The opponent didn’t find a way to respond,” said Struber.

Midfield running machine Mads Bidstrup was also used from the start, but he may have paid dearly for it. After just a quarter of an hour, the Dane was injured in a duel and is threatening to miss the home opener in the Champions League against Real Sociedad on Tuesday (6.45 p.m.). “It hurts when you potentially lose a player like that for a game like that. If he fails, it would be a tough story,” said Struber.

champions league

Salzburg Group D

After all, newcomer Bidstrup showed from his first appearance what an important contribution he can make to Salzburg’s game. With 14.3 kilometers, he covered the most kilometers of any kicker playing at the CL opener in the 2-0 surprise win over Benfica Lisbon. “He is a prototype of our game idea, a pressing monster, someone who throws everything into the balance,” praised Struber. Incidentally, he believes his appearance against Real Sociedad was a “precautionary measure”.

Sturm travels to Poland with confidence

After the win against favorite opponent WSG, Sturm travels to Poland with self-confidence for the trend-setting EL match on Thursday (6.45 p.m., live on ORF1) against Rakow Czestochowa. Thanks to a remarkable long-range volley from Gregory Wüthrich, the Styrians stayed in touch with leaders Salzburg on Sunday after a lackluster performance.

Coach Christian Ilzer spoke several times about a “real victory at work”. It was not possible to undermine the Watteners’ defense. “The WSG didn’t offer much, but we certainly didn’t show our best game either,” analyzed Alexander Prass. It is very important to stay ahead, said the midfielder. “That’s why we can be satisfied and start the international week with a good feeling.”

With the Polish champions, who play their European Cup home games in Sosnowiec, the Graz team are aiming for their first win in the second group game. After the 1-2 opening defeat against Sporting Lisbon there is at least some pressure to act in black and white, Rakow Czestochowa lost 0-2 at the start at Atalanta Bergamo. “We can go there with broad chests and full of self-confidence. We definitely don’t need to hide and we want to go home with three points,” explained Prass.

