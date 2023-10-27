The Chinese Team Aims for Four Gold Medals in Table Tennis at the Asian Para Games

China Dominates Table Tennis at the Asian Para Games

Hangzhou, China – The table tennis event at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou concluded today, with the Chinese team proving their dominance and striving for four gold medals. In an intense day of matchups, China secured two gold medals in women’s doubles and one silver in men’s doubles.

The morning semi-finals saw several Chinese combinations excel, earning them a spot in the finals. The duo of Zhang Bian and Zhou Ying defeated their teammates Gu Xiaodan and Pan Jiamin, claiming the gold medal in the women’s table tennis doubles WD10. Meanwhile, Zhao Xiaojing and Xiong Guiyan faced off against the Chinese Taipei combination of Lin Ziyu and Tian Xiaowen, triumphing 3-2 and securing the gold medal in the women’s doubles WD20.

The victory was hard-fought for Zhao Xiaojing and Xiong Guiyan, as they found themselves trailing 1-2 in the first three games. However, they displayed remarkable resilience and composure, saving multiple match points in the fourth game to ultimately stage a remarkable comeback.

Reflecting on their win, Zhao Xiaojing highlighted two crucial factors that contributed to their success. “First, I feel more confident in executing my techniques and strategies during critical moments. My partner also has a good understanding of my next move, and together, we have a strong resolve. Second, we maintained a stable mentality throughout the match,” she said.

In other finals held on the same day, several Chinese combinations secured silver medals. Cao Ningning and Feng Panfeng claimed silver in the men’s doubles MD8, while Liao Keli and Yan Shuo secured silver in the men’s doubles MD14. Xiong Guiyan and Lian Hao also earned a silver medal in the mixed doubles XD17-20.

The table tennis event will conclude tomorrow, with a total of seven finals taking place. The Chinese team will compete in four of these final matchups. Men’s singles champion Zhao Shuai, alongside Lian Hao, will strive for gold in the men’s doubles MD18. Additionally, the young women’s combination of Huang Wenjuan and Jin Yucheng will aim for gold in the women’s doubles WD14, following their impressive performance in the semifinals.

With the current success of the Chinese team in the table tennis event, all eyes will be on Hangzhou as they continue to demonstrate their world-class skills and determination in pursuit of more gold medals.

