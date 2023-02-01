The District Fiscal Policy Council (COMFIS), in which it is instructed to transfer to the Central Administration the resources corresponding to the financial surpluses resulting from the profits of the years 2013 to 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, notified the the General Management of EMCALI.

Within the budget regulations, especially Decree 111 of 1996 and Agreement 0438 of 2018, Organic Budget Statute, the mayor of Santiago de Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina, will be presented with the company’s need for a Special Plan for Investments within the strategic business units (Aqueduct and Sewerage, Energy and Telecommunications) and the Corporate in order to strengthen the provision of services to users.

The company requires the adaptation of some buildings, the modernization of power stations and substations, the renewal of the vehicle fleet in the operating areas, the provision of inputs for the operation of the plants.

This needs and investment plan will be formally presented to COMFIS in order to find an alternative that allows part of this money to be transferred to the district and the rest to be used to strengthen and capitalize the company.

The capitalization and strengthening of EMCALI will lead to the consolidation of higher profits for the company and the District of Cali this year and subsequent ones.

Photo: EMCALI

