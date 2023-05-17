Emdupar announced that there will be low water pressure due to heavy rains

The Valledupar Public Aqueduct and Sewerage Company, Emdupar, informed through a statement that, due to the heavy rains that have been registered in the last daysthe Treatment Plant has been affected.

“Due to the heavy rains in the upper basin of the Guatapurí river, turbidities have occurred in the Drinking Water Treatment Plant, which has affected production and consequently there will be low pressure in the supply network in some parts of the city”, indicates the document issued by the company.

On social networks, users have published that the “water is coming out turbulentand that in some sectors of the city are without service.