Four members of a family died from gas inhalation

Four members of the same family were found dead in a house in the Bellavista Occidental neighborhood of the town of Engativá, in Bogotá.

The authorities went to the place after receiving the call from the community, which reported a strong smell of natural gas coming from the house.

According to the first investigations, it is presumed that the victims lost their lives due to gas inhalation poisoning. Upon arriving at the site, firefighters found the entire family without vital signs on the floor of the residence. Among the deceased is a three-year-old girl.

The firefighters, in collaboration with the gas company, carried out the first analyzes and found no faults in the pipeline. Apparently the problem was related to the stove.

The victims have been identified as ISAR, the baby of only three years; Elsy Ester Rebolledo Ríos, 24 years old; José Edinson Amaya Castaño, 46 ​​years old. So far, one of the bodies has not been identified.

According to the preliminary report, it is estimated that two days ago a gas leak occurred inside the house, which would have caused the tragedy due to the inhalation of the gases.

Authorities continue to investigate the exact circumstances that led to this unfortunate situation. Likewise, they have reminded the community of the importance of maintaining adequate maintenance of the gas systems and carrying out periodic reviews to avoid similar accidents in the future.

Household gas, especially natural gas, is widely used as an energy source for cooking, water heating, and space heating in many homes. However, when there is a leak or malfunction in gas systems, it can have negative effects on human health. Some of the effects of house gas on humans include:

Toxic Gas Inhalation: Exposure to high concentrations of gas can cause suffocation or poisoning. Composed primarily of methane, natural gas can displace oxygen in the environment, resulting in shortness of breath, dizziness, weakness, unconsciousness, and even death in extreme cases.

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: If there is a leak in gas systems and poor combustion occurs, carbon monoxide (CO) can be generated. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that is inhaled and can cause serious or even fatal poisoning. Symptoms include headache, nausea, vomiting, weakness, confusion, dizziness, and shortness of breath.

Explosions and fires: A gas leak accumulated in a closed environment can cause an explosion or fire. These accidents can cause serious injuries, burns, and significant structural damage to homes.

Irritation and respiratory problems: Exposure to low concentrations of gas may cause irritation to the eyes, nose, throat, and respiratory tract. It can also trigger or aggravate breathing problems in people with chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma.