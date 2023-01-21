The prolific composer Senén Eduardo Palacios Córdoba was born in Neguá on July 24, 1951. At the age of 19 he composed the song swimming played by Fruko.

At the beginning of 1970 he created his first group, Neguá y su Gente, dedicated to salsa. In Europe and Mexico he lived for seasons, but he always returned to his beloved town.

Among his many famous songs are Cabañuelas, Raining, Valluna (Los Latin Brothers); The tree that gave me shade, The Tenants, The Blanket, Spicy Mexico, Juan, don’t be bad, The bus, The charcoal burner, Hood, The costume (The Corraleros of Majagual, The Bearded Man, The Women of San Juan (Afrosound), Juanacho, Plumonia, El Chinchorro.

He invented the La Matamba rhythm. One of his successes is the risecreated in February 1980, a cumbia sung by Gabriel “Rumba” Romero, about the tragedy of the riverside communities that for months await the arrival of this wonderful natural phenomenon.

Senén Palacios has founded and worked with groups Neguá y su Gente, which later became Neguá y su Combo, Senén y su Negramenta, La Sonora Maravilla, Los Cadetes, Markitos, La Sonora Sampuesana and La Sonora Castellana, among others, with vocal support. by Mariano Sepúlveda, Hernando Barbosa and Markitos Micolta, among others.

In Spain he formed the Black Power Orchestra of Colombia.

Senén Palacios is a great artist from Chocó. In her songs, she reflects and highlights the culture of Chocó, especially that of the riverside peasants.

When he turned seventy, in 2021, Radio Nacional de Colombia did this interview with him.